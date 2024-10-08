Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 120,210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.21.

Visteon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VC stock opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $136.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

