The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Merus were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,553,000 after buying an additional 319,301 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,749,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,682,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,937,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,324,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,523,000 after purchasing an additional 247,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Merus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. Merus has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Lifesci Capital raised Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

