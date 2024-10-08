The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,137 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,825,000 after buying an additional 486,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after buying an additional 256,559 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,687,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,335,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 246,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

