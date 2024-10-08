The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 553,081 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 152.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Geron worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 870.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Geron by 32.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

GERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

