The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,935 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 247,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,489.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

