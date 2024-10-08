Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 423.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $49,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

