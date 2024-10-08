The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,383,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,218 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,203 shares of company stock worth $1,311,891. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.