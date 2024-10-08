Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $138.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.17. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

