Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 21,000 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 868,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. Dyadic International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 428.86% and a negative return on equity of 145.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

