Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $406.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.