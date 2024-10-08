Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $7,725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402. Insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.4 %

TOL opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $156.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.07.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

