Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $521.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.16. The firm has a market cap of $472.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

