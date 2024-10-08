Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 249 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RTX by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in RTX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

