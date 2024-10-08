Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 165,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

