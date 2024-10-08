Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 31 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 48.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.54.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

HD opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.28 and its 200 day moving average is $356.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

