Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 133 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

