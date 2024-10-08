Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.74.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $260.50 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

