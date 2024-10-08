Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

