NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,499.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,741 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after buying an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 741.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,942,652,000 after buying an additional 35,255,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,697,403 shares of company stock worth $436,258,534 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

