Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 208,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 78,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.
Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %
Medtronic stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.