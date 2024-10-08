iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.