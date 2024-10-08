Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 481 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

