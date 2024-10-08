Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861,365 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,290,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,328,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after acquiring an additional 302,950 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,770,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

