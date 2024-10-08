Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,231 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 642,628 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 427,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 310,166 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

