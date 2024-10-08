Bangor Savings Bank Sells 2,044 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,042.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

