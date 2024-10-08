Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.