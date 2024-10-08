Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 316,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total transaction of $2,153,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,842,970.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total transaction of $2,153,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,842,970.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,284 shares of company stock worth $23,800,887 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

