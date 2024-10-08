Bangor Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 122,011 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

