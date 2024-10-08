iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Omega Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

