iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,283,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,561,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,028.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $124.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

