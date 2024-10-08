Omega Financial Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $109.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

