United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Werlinich Asset Management LLC

Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 71.8% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

