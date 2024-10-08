Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,051,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.