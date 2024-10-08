Omega Financial Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.32 and its 200-day moving average is $188.86. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

