iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,392,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,444,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IVV opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $492.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

