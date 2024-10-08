Werlinich Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8 %

CRWD opened at $286.97 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 541.45, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.