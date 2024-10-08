Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1,235.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up about 1.6% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $158.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $159.72.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.