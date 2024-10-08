Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

