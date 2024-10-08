Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $3.86 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Fair Isaac makes up 1.2% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,775.25.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,952.97 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,975.90. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,788.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,508.55.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

