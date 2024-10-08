Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.07 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $394.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

