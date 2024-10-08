Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

