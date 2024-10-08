The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

