The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.