The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.07 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 135,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.5 %

IDA stock opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

