The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,444 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SBRA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

SBRA stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

