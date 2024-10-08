AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after acquiring an additional 467,975 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after buying an additional 402,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $67.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.