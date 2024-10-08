The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.19 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $124,840,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $38,655,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brunswick by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,577,000 after purchasing an additional 144,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

