OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.90. OpGen shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 776 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OpGen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

