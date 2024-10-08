Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.31. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 28,149 shares traded.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.63). The firm had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -5.87 EPS for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

