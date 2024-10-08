China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and traded as low as $14.48. China Merchants Port shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

China Merchants Port Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

China Merchants Port Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

